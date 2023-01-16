Skip to Content
Coleman scores 14, Hawaii tops Cal State Northridge 58-51

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman had 14 points in Hawaii’s 58-51 win against CSU Northridge on Monday night.

Coleman shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (14-4, 5-1 Big West Conference). JoVon McClanahan added 13 points and five assists. Bernardo da Silva pitched in with 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Dionte Bostick had 21 points to lead the Matadors (3-15, 0-7), who have lost seven straight. Dearon Tucker added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Hawaii visits UC Irvine and Cal State Northridge travels to play UC Santa Barbara.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

