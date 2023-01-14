Shelton powers Loyola Marymount over San Diego 87-84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cameron Shelton had 28 points to spark Loyola Marymount to a 98-84 victory over San Diego on Saturday night.

Shelton added seven assists for the Lions (13-7, 3-3 West Coast Conference). Keli Leaupepe pitched in with 18 points and nine rebounds. Chance Stephens sank five 3-pointers and scored 17.

Marcellus Earlington led the Toreros (9-11, 2-4) with 24 points and seven rebounds. Jase Townsend delivered 21 points and five assists. San Deuce Turner scored 14.

LMU used a 10-0 run to take a 47-42 lead at halftime. Shelton scored 17 after intermission to help the Lions pull away.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Loyola Marymount visits Gonzaga while San Diego visits Portland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.