Pepper scores 29, UC Davis knocks off CSU Fullerton 83-79

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 29 points and UC Davis beat CSU Fullerton 83-79 on Saturday night.

Pepper added three steals for the Aggies (10-7, 3-2 Big West Conference). Christian Anigwe and Ty Johnson had 16 points apiece.

Jalen Harris led the way for the Titans (9-9, 3-3) with 19 points and five assists. Max Jones had 17 points, three steals and two blocks. Grayson Carper had 12 points and Tory San Antonio 11 points and 12 rebounds.

These two teams both play Monday. UC Davis visits UCSD while CSU Fullerton hosts CSU Bakersfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

