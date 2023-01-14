Skip to Content
Chappell scores 16, Sacramento State beats NAU 59-56

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Chappell’s 16 points helped Sacramento State defeat Northern Arizona 59-56 on Saturday night.

Chappell shot 6 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Hornets (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Austin Patterson scored 11 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 6 from distance). Akolda Mawein shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Xavier Fuller led the way for the Lumberjacks (5-14, 1-5) with 20 points. Northern Arizona also got nine points from Oakland Fort. Nik Mains also had six points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Sacramento State visits Idaho State while Northern Arizona hosts Idaho.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

