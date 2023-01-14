Skip to Content
Battin scores 18, Cal Baptist beats Grand Canyon 79-74

By The Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Riley Battin’s 18 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Grand Canyon 79-74 on Saturday.

Battin added seven rebounds for the Lancers (11-8, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Tre Armstrong scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Hunter Goodrick shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Gabe McGlothan led the Antelopes (12-6, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds. Rayshon Harrison added 17 points for Grand Canyon. In addition, Chance McMillian had 13 points.

Cal Baptist plays Tarleton State at home on Saturday, and Grand Canyon hosts Utah Tech on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

