Utah Valley wins 71-67 over Cal Baptist

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Woodbury scored 18 points as Utah Valley beat Cal Baptist 71-67 on Wednesday.

Woodbury had five rebounds and six assists for the Wolverines (14-4, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference). Le’Tre Darthard scored 16 points and Justin Harmon added 14 points. It was the 11th straight win for the Wolverines.

The Lancers (10-8, 2-3) were led in scoring by Taran Armstrong, who finished with 16 points and six assists. Cal Baptist got 15 points and eight rebounds from Riley Battin. Tre Armstrong put up 12 points.

Utah Valley hosts Seattle U on Saturday and Cal Baptist hosts Grand Canyon, also on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.