San Diego County deputy arrested for burglary and drugs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A veteran San Diego County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of committing burglary and possessing drugs, authorities said.

Cory Richey, who has been with the department since 2007, was taken into custody as he arrived at work, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

He was arrested on a felony warrant for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, the statement said.

Authorities didn’t immediately provide details of the allegations but said search warrants were executed and the investigation continues.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Richey had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Corey also is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department. He has been suspended without pay while the criminal and departmental probes are underway, the department said.

“The San Diego Sheriff’s Department does not tolerate any criminal activity from our employees and investigates all actions of misconduct,” the department’s statement said. “We hold our employees accountable for decisions made and actions taken.”