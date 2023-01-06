Skip to Content
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out for Clippers in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the Los Angeles Clippers’ game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver.

The two were declared out before the game with the Timberwolves after playing in the 122-91 loss to the Nuggets, Los Angeles’ fourth setback in a row.

Nicolas Batum also sat out because of a sprained left ankle.

