Padres sign Engel, Honeywell to 1-year contracts

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Adam Engel and right-hander Brent Honeywell to one-year contracts on Friday.

The 31-year-old Engel played in 119 games last season for the Chicago White Sox, making 60 starts. He hit .224 with two home runs and 17 RBIs. Engel played all three outfield positions, with the bulk of his appearances coming in center field and right field.

The 27-year-old Honeywell made his big league debut with Tampa Bay in 2021 and appeared in three games after missing the previous three seasons due to injury. The Rays’ second-round draft pick in 2014, he was traded to Oakland on Nov. 19, 2021, and split the 2022 season between Class A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas. He made 13 appearances, including two starts, with a combined 7.08 ERA.

