Murray leads Long Beach State over CS Northridge 84-74

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Both teams next play Saturday. Long Beach State visits UC Irvine while CSU Northridge visits UC Riverside.

Dionte Bostick finished with 22 points for the Matadors (3-11, 0-3). De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 15 points. Fidelis Okereke had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Murray added seven assists for the Beach (7-8, 1-2 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Jadon Jones recorded 13 points.

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Joel Murray scored 20 points to lead Long Beach State to an 84-74 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

