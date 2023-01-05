Murray leads Long Beach State over CS Northridge 84-74

Skip to Content
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Joel Murray scored 20 points to lead Long Beach State to an 84-74 victory over Cal State Northridge on Thursday night.

Murray added seven assists for the Beach (7-8, 1-2 Big West Conference). Lassina Traore scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Jadon Jones recorded 13 points.

Dionte Bostick finished with 22 points for the Matadors (3-11, 0-3). De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 15 points. Fidelis Okereke had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Long Beach State visits UC Irvine while CSU Northridge visits UC Riverside.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

