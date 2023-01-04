Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 12:23 PM

Police: man shot by LA officers was armed with sharp object

KION

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a sharp object, officials said.

The officers responded Tuesday in South LA and encountered the man clutching a metal object about a foot (30 cm) long, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“After telling the suspect to drop the metal object several times, he did not and approached the officers, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred,” the department said in a statement.

The unidentified man was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he later died, the statement said.

No officers were hurt.

The shooting is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content