California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside.
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.