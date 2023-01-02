Skip to Content
Police identify 2 killed by shots fired at New Year’s party

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have identified two men who died after being shot when a man fired a gun in celebration during a fireworks display at a New Year’s part y in western Michigan.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the shooting killed David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township and Jason McCreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, California.

Reed, who was shot in the back, died at a hospital and McCreary, who was shot in the head, died at the scene, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death, WWMT-TV reported.

Van Buren County is located in southwestern Michigan, where a portion of the county abuts Lake Michigan.

