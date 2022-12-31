Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 6:22 PM

Wrightsell’s 19 help CSU Fullerton beat CSU Northridge 64-52

KION

By The Associated Press

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had 19 points in CSU Fullerton’s 64-52 win against CSU Northridge on Saturday night.

Wrightsell also added 10 rebounds for the Titans (7-7). Jalen Harris scored 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Vincent Lee finished 4 of 11 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Atin Wright led the way for the Matadors (3-10) with 13 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals for CSU Northridge. In addition, Ethan Igbanugo finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. CSU Fullerton visits UC Riverside and CSU Northridge hosts Long Beach State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content