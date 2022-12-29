Sanders scores 17 as Cal Poly beats CS Northridge 67-57

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Sanders scored 17 points as Cal Poly beat Cal State Northridge 67-57 in a Big West Conference opener on Thursday night.

Sanders shot 5 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line for the Mustangs (7-6). Alimamy Koroma added 13 points and five rebounds, while Chance Hunter scored 11.

The Matadors (3-9) were led by Atin Wright with 21 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had six rebounds to go with six points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Cal Poly visits Hawaii and CSU Northridge travels to play CSU Fullerton.

