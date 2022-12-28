Gregory, Aboushi won’t serve 1-game suspensions for fighting

NEW YORK (AP) — Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi won’t serve a one-game suspension for fighting in Sunday’s game.

Both players appealed their suspensions and instead will pay a fine. NFL hearing officer Derrick Brooks overturned Gregory’s punishment on Tuesday, and gave him a $50,000 fine. Hearing officer James Thrash overturned Aboushi’s suspension and gave him a $12,000 fine.

Gregory and Aboushi traded punches after the Rams beat the Broncos 51-14 on Christmas Day. While players from both teams gathered around for postgame handshakes, Gregory and Aboushi exchanged words and then Gregory threw a punch that was returned by Aboushi before teammates separated them.

