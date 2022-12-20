Skip to Content
San Jose State earns 65-43 victory over Cal Poly

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore had 15 points in San Jose State’s 65-43 win over Cal Poly on Tuesday.

Moore shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (9-4). Myron Amey Jr. scored 10 points, shooting 4 for 10, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc. Ibrahima Diallo shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Mustangs (5-6) were led by Trevon Taylor, who recorded nine points. Aidan Prukop added seven points for Cal Poly. Julien Franklin also had six points.

San Jose State entered halftime up 34-22. Moore paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. San Jose State outscored Cal Poly in the second half by 10 points, with Sage Tolbert scoring a team-high five points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

