Traores lead Long Beach State over Life Pacific 97-52

Lussina finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Beach (5-6)), while Aboubacar pitched in with 10 points, 15 boards, six assists and four steals. Joel Murray had 17 points and Chayce Polynice contributed 16 points and six rebounds off the bench. Marcus Tsohonis added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Aboubacar Traore and Lussina Traore posted double-doubles and Long Beach State breezed to a 97-52 victory over Life Pacific on Monday night.

