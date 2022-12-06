Torre scores 10 as San Jose St. downs CSU Bakersfield 58-48

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 10 points as San Jose State beat CSU Bakersfield 58-48 on Tuesday.

Cardenas Torre also contributed six rebounds for the Spartans (7-3). Ibrahima Diallo scored nine points while going 2 of 6 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds. Sage Tolbert recorded nine points and was 3-of-4 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Kaleb Higgins finished with 11 points and two steals for the Roadrunners (4-5). Antavion Collum added 10 points for CSU Bakersfield. In addition, Travis Henson finished with eight points.

San Jose State was tied with CSU Bakersfield at the half, 25-25, with Robert Vaihola (six points) their high scorer before the break. San Jose State outscored CSU Bakersfield by 10 points in the final half, while Trey Anderson led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.