Podziemski’s 27 lead Santa Clara over Sacramento State 72-65

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski scored 27 points as Santa Clara beat Sacramento State 72-65 on Saturday night.

Podziemski also contributed six rebounds for the Broncos (7-2). Carlos Stewart was 8 of 13 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to add 22 points. Keshawn Justice was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Zach Chappell led the way for the Hornets (3-5) with 17 points and four assists. Callum McRae added 15 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Sacramento State. In addition, Akolda Mawein finished with 12 points.

Santa Clara entered halftime up 26-24. Podziemski paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Podziemski’s 18-point second half helped Santa Clara finish off the seven-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

