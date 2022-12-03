Moore leads Fresno State over UC Irvine 80-66

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Isaih Moore scored 22 points as Fresno State beat UC Irvine 80-66 on Saturday night.

Moore had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-5). Jordan Campbell scored 16 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Donavan Yap finished 6 of 8 from the field and scored 15. The victory broke a five-game skid for the Bulldogs.

The Anteaters (6-3) were led in scoring by Dawson Baker, who finished with 12 points. DJ Davis had 11 points, while Justin Hohn scored 10.

Fresno State entered halftime up 47-41.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.