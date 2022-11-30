House scores 17 in New Mexico’s 69-65 win over Saint Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 17 points as New Mexico beat Saint Mary’s (CA) 69-65 on Wednesday.

House also contributed five rebounds and six steals for the Lobos (7-0). Donovan Dent scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Morris Udeze recorded 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Alex Ducas led the way for the Gaels (6-2) with 25 points. Saint Mary’s (CA) also got 11 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks from Mitchell Saxen. In addition, Aidan Mahaney finished with 11 points.

House scored 10 points in the first half for New Mexico, who led 27-23 at the break. Dent led New Mexico with 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.