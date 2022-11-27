Skip to Content
Tsartsidze’s 18 lead North Dakota over CSU Fullerton 73-57

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 18 points as North Dakota beat CSU Fullerton 73-57 on Sunday.

Tsartsidze had eight rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (5-3). Matt Norman made 3-of-5 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Caleb Nero scored 12.

The Titans (4-3) were led in scoring by Jalen Harris, who finished with 15 points. Max Jones added nine points and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

