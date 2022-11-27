David Shaw resigns as Stanford football coach after 12 seasons following Cardinal’s season-ending loss to BYU
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — David Shaw resigns as Stanford football coach after 12 seasons following Cardinal’s season-ending loss to BYU.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — David Shaw resigns as Stanford football coach after 12 seasons following Cardinal’s season-ending loss to BYU.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.