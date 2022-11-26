Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 1:57 PM

Utah Tech defeats CSU Fullerton 66-60

KION

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tanner Christensen’s 13 points helped Utah Tech defeat CSU Fullerton 66-60 on Saturday.

Christensen also contributed 10 rebounds for the Trailblazers (3-4). Isaiah Pope scored 12 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line. Dancell Leter was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Titans (4-2) were led in scoring by Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who finished with 21 points and three steals. CSU Fullerton also got 14 points from Vincent Lee. Max Jones also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content