Clemson beats Cal 67-59, takes 3rd at Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson each scored 14 points, and Clemson beat winless California 67-59 on Saturday in the third-place game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Clemson (5-2) rebounded from a 74-71 loss to No. 25 Iowa on Friday that ended a three-game win streak.

Hunter was 5 of 10 from the floor and had seven assists. Tyson was 4-of-8 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. The pair combined for five of the Tigers’ seven 3-pointers.

Brevin Galloway added 13 points and PJ Hall had 10 for Clemson, which shot 53.5% (23 of 43) from the field.

Devin Askew scored 18 points and Lars Thiemann had 15 for Cal. (0-7). Kuany Kuany added 11 points.

Clemson never trailed and led 31-28 at halftime. The Tigers opened the second half on a 15-2 run for a 46-30 lead with 14:15 to play. Hunter and Tyson each scored five points with a 3-pointer during the stretch. Cal cut the deficit to 63-57 with 30 seconds remaining but didn’t get closer.

Clemson hosts Penn State on Tuesday. Cal will look for its first win of the season on Wednesday against Southern California at home.

