Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday.

Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news website on Saturday.

Officer Rosario Cervantes said the Los Angeles Police Department was aware of the “battery and vandalism” that occurred on Nov. 17, but she did not have many details.

One victim was treated at a hospital and released on the night of the incident and another victim was released at a later date.

“We have one arrest that has been made. However that’s all we have at the moment,” Rosario said.

There was no additional information, including the identity of the arrestee, she said.

“The incident is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Therefore, it would not be appropriate for us to comment at this time,” Dodgers spokesperson Nicole Singer said in an email to The Associated Press.