Cal Poly scores with 14 seconds left, beats Portland St.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Brasch threw for 415 yards and four touchdowns, Troy Fletcher scored the winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, and Cal Poly beat Portland State 49-42 on Saturday night for its first Big Sky Conference win this season.

There were five touchdowns scored between the teams in the fourth quarter.

Nick West ran for two of Portland State’s three fourth-quarter scores. His 36-yarder tied the game 42-42 with 2:53 remaining before Fletcher sealed it for Cal Poly (2-9, 1-7).

Brasch threw two touchdown passes to Zedakiah Centers, who finished with five catches for 143 yards. Josh Cuevas had 10 receptions for 118 yards for the Mustangs.

Dante Chachere threw for 97 yards with a touchdown and interception and added 137 yards on the ground with a 76-yard touchdown for Portland State (4-7, 3-5). Quincy Craig added 107 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown. West finished with 94 yards rushing and two scores.

