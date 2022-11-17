Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 8:30 AM

More Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California

KION

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminishing Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend.

The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday.

A fire weather watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday due to the gusty northeast winds and very low relative humidity levels ranging from 5% to 15%.

Forecasters said there will likely be six or more hours of “critical fire weather conditions.”

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content