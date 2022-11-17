Armstrong, Quintana lead Cal Baptist past Washington 73-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Taran Armstrong scored 18 points with six assists, Joe Quintana added 17 points and California Baptist defeated Washington 73-64 on Thursday night for its first win over a Pac-12 team..

The Lancers (3-1) made seven of their last eight shots and 5 of 8 free throws from there to hold off the Huskies (3-1).

Timothy Ighoefe added 10 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in the win.

California Baptist never trailed after Armstrong’s jumper and Quintana’s 3-pointer made it 22-19 with 6:44 to go in the first half. The Lancers led by as many as 12 in the second half and let Washington get within four once.

It was 62-57 after a dunk by Washington’s Franck Kepnang with 3:34 to go but Armstrong quickly responded with a three-point play and followed that up with a 3-pointer and it was back to 11 at the 2:39 mark.

The Huskies hit a couple of 3s to open the game and led 8-0 but Cal Baptist quickly got back in the game with an 11-0 run that was good for a 15-10 lead.

The Lancers hit 5 of 9 behind the arc to lead 33-26 at the break. Washington was 3 of 10 from distance and shot 32%.

California Baptist made 7 of 16 3-pointers and shot 51%, 58% in the second half (11 of 19). The Lancers ended up 19 of 29 from the foul line, 16 makes coming in the second half.

Kepnang led the Huskies with 14 points and eight rebounds but after his 6-of-9 shooting, his teammates were just 19 of 54 (35%). UW was 4 of 16 behind the arc.

The Huskies were trying to start the season 4-0, which last happened in 2014 when they won the Wooden Legacy. They return to Anaheim for the Wooden Legacy next Wednesday, facing Fresno State.

___

