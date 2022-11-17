5 killed in wrong-way Northern California highway crash

PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Five people, including three children, were killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three children crashed against an SUV. Both drivers and the children died at the scene, the CHP said.

Investigators are still trying to determine where the wrong-way driver got on the highway and whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The agency asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact CHP officers.