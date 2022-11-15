Judge delays LA County’s proposal to settle homeless lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge overseeing a sweeping lawsuit about the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles has delayed his decision on a settlement proposed by LA County and called a hearing to discuss it further.

Judge David O. Carter on Monday told lawyers for the county and the plaintiff in the lawsuit, the LA Alliance for Human Rights, that their proposed agreement fell short of providing an adequate number of mental health and substance abuse beds.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Carter did not specify any changes he expected, but said he would detail them at a hearing scheduled for January. The judge said he intended to also invite the newly elected mayor and a member of the county Board of Supervisors.

The suit was brought in 2020 by the LA Alliance for Human Rights, a coalition that includes businesses, residents, landlords, homeless people and others who allege that inaction by the city and county has created a dangerous environment.

LA County announced in September a settlement agreement that commits hundreds of millions of dollars to expand outreach and supportive services for homeless residents.

The city of Los Angeles committed to sheltering thousands of homeless residents as part of its settlement in the lawsuit reached in April. Carter approved the city’s proposal in June.