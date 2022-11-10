9-month-old fatally shot while in stroller in California

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a central California sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car, police said.

The mother was walking Wednesday with her boyfriend on a street in Merced when a car drove by and one of the occupants opened fire, striking the child, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the mother and child inside a McDonald’s about a block from where the child was shot, the department said.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Darius King Grigsby, officials said.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting. Officials asked anyone with any information about the shooting to contact them.