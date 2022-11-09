1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat

By JONEL ALECCIA

AP Health Writer

A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.

Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators detected listeria in open packages of sliced meats and in the environment. The bacteria was found at two NetCost Market locations in New York, but health officials said that’s not likely the only source of the listeria outbreak because some sick people didn’t shop at the store.

NetCost did not immediately respond to an email for comment.

Those sickened were from New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and California. The death was reported in Maryland, the CDC said.

Eleven of those who fell ill are of Eastern European background or speak Russian and investigators are trying to figure out why.

Listeria is a persistent germ that can be hard to get rid of from surfaces and equipment. Symptoms of listeria poisoning include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. It is especially dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

