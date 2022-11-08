Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 12:14 PM

MLS Cup final averages combined 2.155 million viewers

KION

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC’s victory over the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks in the MLS Cup final was the second highest in the league’s 27-year history for combined U.S. viewers.

Saturday’s game averaged a combined 2.155 million viewers on Fox and Univision, a 38% increase from the 2021 final between NYCFC and the Portland Timbers, which also went to penalty kicks.

It was the second-most watched club soccer match of the season by English-language viewers in the U.S. at 1.487 million, trailing the May 28 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid (2.76 million).

The Univision broadcast in Spanish averaged 668,000.

English viewership was fifth all time for an MLS Cup and second highest in Spanish.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content