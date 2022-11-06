Skip to Content
Panthers’ Tkachuk suspended 2 games by NHL for high-sticking

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL on Sunday for high-sticking Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick the previous night.

The play occurred with 38 seconds remaining in the third period of the Kings’ 5-4 win over the Panthers when Tkachuk jabbed Quick in the head after the goalie had made a save and covered up the puck.

Tkachuk will miss the Panthers’ game at Anaheim later Sunday night, and against Carolina on Wednesday night.

