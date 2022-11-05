Two horses observed for medical issues during Breeders’ Cup

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two horses, including one trained by embattled Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, were observed for medical issues after being pulled up in separate races during Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup championships at Keeneland.

Baffert-trained Messier, competing for the first time since finishing 19th in the Kentucky Derby, was pulled up after the second race after jockey John Velazquez observed bleeding. The 3-year-old colt was taken to the barn for evaluation and was stable and comfortable.

Baffert is back in Kentucky this week for the first time since Kentucky stewards suspended him for 90 days last spring for a failed post-race drug test by Medina Spirit. The colt was disqualified and taken down as 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, and Mandaloun elevated to champion.

British gelding Domestic Spending was pulled up by jockey Flavien Prat just off the far turn during the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile after appearing off with his left hind limb. The horse was standing as it was loaded into a medical van and taken to his barn for observation.

Domestic Spending did not appear to have a fracture, but was taken to a local equine hospital for evaluation.

