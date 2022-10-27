2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center, authorities said.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene at the shopping center in Palmdale, a city north of downtown Los Angeles. A man was taken to the hospital, where he also died, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives were called to Palmdale around 1:15 a.m. to investigate the double-stabbing. The victims’ identities were not released, the sheriff’s department said.

Other details were not immediately available, including whether authorities have a suspect in custody.