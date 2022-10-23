Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 8:55 AM

Teen dies, 9 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teenager died and nine other people were hospitalized after a three-car crash in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Reseda Boulevard in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Seven adults and two minors were hurt. A 17-year-old was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene, Humphrey said.

Nine people were taken to hospitals, with six of them in critical condition and three in fair condition, he said.

Los Angeles police were investigating whether speed was a factor.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content