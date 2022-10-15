Skip to Content
1 dead, 12 injured as car crashes into Pomona taco stand

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A car slammed into a crowded sidewalk taco stand in Pomona, killing one person and injuring 12 other people, authorities said.

The sedan veered across the road, jumped a curb and smashed into the tent at about 7:45 p.m. Friday in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, police said.

One man died at the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

Ten other people were taken to the hospital, including three in critical condition, while two others were treated at the scene, authorities said.

The driver ran from the car but surrendered about more than an hour later. She was identified as a 26-year-old woman from Pomona but her name wasn’t immediately released, police said.

Investigators will try to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

