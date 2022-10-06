Sheriff: Suspect had longstanding feud with California family found slain after kidnapping; accomplice sought
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheriff: Suspect had longstanding feud with California family found slain after kidnapping; accomplice sought.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheriff: Suspect had longstanding feud with California family found slain after kidnapping; accomplice sought.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.