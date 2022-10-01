Giants lose to D-backs, eliminated from playoff contention

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sergio Alcántara had a pair of two-run doubles for Arizona in the Diamondbacks’ 8-4 win over San Francisco which eliminated the Giants from postseason contention on Saturday.

Christian Walker went 3 for 5 with an RBI double, finishing a homer shy of hitting for the cycle, for Arizona.

Josh Rojas added two RBIs and Cooper Hummel had a sacrifice fly for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow had three hits.

J.D. Davis and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco, which ended its five-game winning streak. The Giants have won 10 of their last 12 games.

Drey Jameson (3-0) won for the third time in his fourth career start, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

Scott Alexander served as an opener for the Giants, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Jakob Junis (5-7) followed with 4 2/3 frames, surrendering four runs on eight hits to take the loss. He struck out four and walked two.

Thairo Estrada put San Francisco ahead in the third inning with an RBI fielder’s choice.

Arizona responded with three runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Rojas and Alcántara’s first two-run double.

Davis homered to center in the sixth to bring San Francisco within one, but the D-backs erupted for five runs in the seventh, capped by Alcántara’s second two-run double.

Yastrzemski homered to right in the eighth. Ford Proctor added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

THE BIG 2-0

Estrada stole his 20th and 21st bases of the season, becoming the first Giants player to steal at least 20 bases since Hunter Pence had 22 in 2013.

Rojas stole his 22nd base for Arizona.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 3B Emmanuel Rivera was a late scratch due to mild soreness in his left forearm. He was replaced by Buddy Kennedy.

Giants: OF/IB LaMonte Wade Jr. returned after missing four games with thumb soreness, batting second and going 1 for 4. … Manager Gabe Kapler said the team hasn’t decided if RHP Logan Webb will make another start this season. Webb has been dealing with back stiffness and has already pitched a career-high 192 1/3 innings.

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants reinstated LHP Jarlín García from the paternity list and optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

RHP Zach Davies (2-5, 4.18 ERA) starts Sunday’s series finale for Arizona. He has lost four straight decisions since his last win on May 13. San Francisco has not announced a starter.

