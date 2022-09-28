Coolio, rapper who won Grammy for hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ dies at 59, manager says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, rapper who won Grammy for hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ dies at 59, manager says.
