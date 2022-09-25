Flesch wins PGA Tour Champions event at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Steve Flesch birdied the 18th hole at Pebble Beach on Sunday to win the Pure Insurance Championship, his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season.

Flesch birdied the first four holes and five on the front nine in a strong start, then stalled on the back. But he got the only birdie he needed on the par-5 finishing hole for a one-stroke victory over Ernie Els, Steven Alker and Paul Stankowski.

Flesch closed with a 4-under 68 for a three-round total of 11-under 205 and earned $330,000. The 55-year-old won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in May.

Alker, the Charles Schwab Cup money leader, was looking to become the first four-time winner on the over-50 tour this year. Els had the best round of the day, an 8-under 64, but came up just short of his first victory of the season.

