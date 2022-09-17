Musgrove goes 6, Campusano homers, Padres blank D-backs 2-0

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Luis Campusano hit his first homer of the season, Joe Musgrove won for the second time in three months and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Saturday.

Campusano’s solo shot capped a two-run fourth and Musgrove (10-7) gave up four hits in six innings before the bullpen took over.

Musgrove struck out eight and did not issue a walk while winning for the second time since June 16, when he ran his record to 8-0 with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. His only victory since was 5-4 over San Francisco on Aug. 31.

“I’m not going to get too comfortable and say I’ve got it figured out and it’s going to stay here,” said Musgrove, who threw 95 pitches. “But you go out and throw 100 pitches on max effort and the delivery is efficient, it’s easy to maintain that feel and your body knows that’s what it wants to do. I think it’s going to pay off.”

San Diego moved within a half-game of Philadelphia for the second NL wild card and remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the third and final spot. Atlanta beat the Phillies 4-3, and Milwaukee topped the New York Yankees 4-1 earlier Saturday.

Nick Martinez tossed two perfect innings in relief and Josh Hader pitched around Jake McCarthy’s one-out single in the ninth for his 33rd save in 36 chances.

Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen (12-3) was the hard-luck loser, giving up two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He had won his previous eight starts but took his first loss in 16 starts since June 10.

Gallen had four strikeouts and three walks while throwing 105 pitches, his second most this season. He had a 44 1/3-inning scoreless streak end in his previous start, a 12-6 victory over Colorado.

“It was all about trying to make him work and frustrating him a little bit and make him threw a lot of pitches,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said of the strategy against Gallen. “Two off of him, the way he has been pitching, feels good.”

Jake Cronenworth doubled to open the San Diego fourth, went to third on a groundout and scored on Ha-Seong Kim’s sacrifice fly. Campusano hit a 1-1 fastball 411 feet to left-center for a 2-0 lead.

Arizona got two runners as far as second base, and Musgrove stranded both. McCarthy hit a two-out double in the first inning on a ball left fielder Jurickson Profar misplayed, and Daulton Varsho doubled with one out in the sixth and went to third on a flyout.

NELSON OFF TO FAST START

Right-hander Ryne Nelson will make his third career start when the Diamondbacks look to split the four-game series Sunday. He is the first pitcher in team history with scoreless starts in his first two outings.

“It’s a really aggressive fastball,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “He can throw the fastball where he wants. It’s got rise at the top of the zone.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Campusano played for C Austin Nola, who had started the last two games. Campusano caught Musgrove’s previous victory on Aug. 31, and San Diego manager Bob Melvin mentioned that as a factor in the lineup decision.

Diamondbacks: LHP Kyle Nelson (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL when RHP Drey Jameson was promoted. … 2B Ketel Marte did not start for the first time in 11 games before flying out as a pinch-hitter to end the game.

UP NEXT

RHP Yu Darvish (14-7, 3.16 ERA) faces Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (1-0, 0.00) as the Padres look to win the four-game series Sunday.

Darvish enters after his best outing of the season, when he gave up two singles and struck out seven in eight innings of a 2-0 victory at Seattle on Tuesday.

Ryne Nelson has made two scoreless starts since being promoted from Triple-A Reno on Sept. 5. He has given up six hits in 13 innings, striking out 13.

