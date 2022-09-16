Skip to Content
Motorcyclist ejected in crash, then fatally struck by train

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday.

The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist’s name has not been released. The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Friday in Oakland, authorities said.

The motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and struck a metal fence, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The impact created an opening in the barrier and the person fell 25 feet (7.62 meters) onto the railroad tracks below. A train struck the motorcyclist soon after.

BART representatives called the incident “a terrible tragedy” on Twitter.

