Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 2:57 PM

California congresswoman reports 2 firearms stolen from home

KION

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two firearms were stolen from the home of a California congresswoman, she said in a statement.

Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday that Los Angeles police were called after she came home the night before to find there had been a break-in.

The two firearms were safely and securely stored when they were stolen, she said. Cash, electronics and other valuables were left behind.

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” she said.

Bass is running for mayor of Los Angeles. Her campaign released her statement.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content