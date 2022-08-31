Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 11:08 AM

Deputies fatally shoot man armed with machete in Los Angeles

KION

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete early Wednesday in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or whether the man had threatened the deputies.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the Florence-Graham neighborhood. Additional information was not immediately available.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content