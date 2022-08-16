Skip to Content
Published 9:45 AM

Los Angeles County deputies shoot, wound man with handgun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a man who was allegedly armed with a handgun early Tuesday, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not made public, is expected to survive his injuries to his lower torso, according to the sheriff’s department.

The shooting occurred in an unincorporated area of Gardena around 12:30 a.m. after deputies were called to a home following a family disturbance, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The deputies allegedly saw the man with the gun and opened fire at some point. The department did not say what prompted the shooting.

No deputies were hurt. No other information was immediately available.

