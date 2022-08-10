Police officer shot, 2 others injured in barricade shooting

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A barricaded gunman shot a police officer and two other people Wednesday at a suburban Los Angeles home, authorities said.

The shootings occurred at about 6 p.m. in Arcadia, a foothill community northeast of Los Angeles.

An Arcadia police officer reportedly was shot in the face and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, KABC-TV reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said two other people also were shot. There was no word on their conditions.

The gunman was believed to be inside a home and SWAT members were called in. Nearby homes were evacuated and police urged others in the community to stay inside their homes.

Officers from nearby police departments and the Sheriff’s Department were sent to the scene.